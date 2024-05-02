Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,294,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth $2,435,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,041.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 335,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 60,171 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $22.86 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

