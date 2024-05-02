Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Gap Down to $27.83

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $26.50. Graphic Packaging shares last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 1,591,211 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

