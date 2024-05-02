Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $273.23 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.92 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.95.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $52,231,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

