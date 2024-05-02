Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 24,091 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JMUB opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1449 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

