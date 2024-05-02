Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 385,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,969,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 458,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,725,000 after purchasing an additional 350,440 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $251.72 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

