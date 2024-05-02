Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $76.93 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.