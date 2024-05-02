Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

