Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after buying an additional 180,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,285,838,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,929,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,988,856,000 after buying an additional 99,377 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,351,000 after purchasing an additional 274,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,277 shares of company stock worth $35,373,364. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $574.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $219.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

