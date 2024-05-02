Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,559,000 after buying an additional 2,807,481 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,855,000 after buying an additional 3,044,714 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,170,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,230,000 after buying an additional 985,692 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,364,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,569,000 after buying an additional 59,637 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 2,142,445 shares during the period.

BATS DFIC opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

