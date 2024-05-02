Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 32,994 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,994 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 75,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,114,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNDX opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

