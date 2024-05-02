Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,244 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,347,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $276.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

