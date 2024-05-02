Green Brick Partners’ (GRBK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

GRBK has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.73. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 8.94.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Green Brick Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,971.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

