Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Trading 20% Higher

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 489,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 174,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Grizzly Discoveries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.44.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

