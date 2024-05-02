GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,660 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,530 ($19.22) to GBX 1,660 ($20.85) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.05).

GSK stock traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.30) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,728.50 ($21.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,660.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,555.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. The company has a market cap of £70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,438.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,739.56 ($21.85).

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,382.19). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,382.19). Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

