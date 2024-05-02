Guggenheim Lowers Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALT. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALT
Altimmune Trading Up 7.9 %
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 20,780.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altimmune
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.