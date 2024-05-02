Guggenheim Lowers Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALT. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Altimmune Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $501.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.05. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 20,780.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

