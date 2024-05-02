Hardeep Gulati Sells 6,171 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,905,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,647,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $161,861.76.

On Monday, March 25th, Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $65,772.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79.

On Monday, March 18th, Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25.

PowerSchool Stock Down 2.9 %

PWSC opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,169 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 59.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after buying an additional 935,648 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $17,000,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $15,508,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after buying an additional 580,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.