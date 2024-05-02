Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harmonic also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.51-0.71 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 468,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,314. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $138,415.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $138,415.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,821.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,305 shares of company stock worth $1,631,154. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

