Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) CEO Brent M. Giles Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) CEO Brent M. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,568 shares in the company, valued at $141,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 million, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HWBK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.