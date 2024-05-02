HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) CFO Peter Robert Chapman Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Robert Chapman bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $20,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,141 shares in the company, valued at $475,919.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HBT Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

