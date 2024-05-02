HC Wainwright Weighs in on Largo Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Largo in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Largo Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE LGO opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Largo has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Largo in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Largo during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Largo in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Largo by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

