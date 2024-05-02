HC Wainwright Weighs in on UGE International Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UGE International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UGE International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of UGE International from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of UGE stock opened at C$0.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$17.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.01. UGE International has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57.

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

