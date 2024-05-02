Head to Head Contrast: MGO Global (MGOL) versus Its Competitors

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MGO Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -14.80% -7.29% -7.76%

Volatility & Risk

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, meaning that its share price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 336 1559 2225 69 2.48

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MGO Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 22.27%. Given MGO Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGO Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.50 MGO Global Competitors $2.15 billion $132.93 million 16.92

MGO Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of MGO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MGO Global competitors beat MGO Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

