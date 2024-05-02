Head to Head Review: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $508.12 million 3.95 -$240.13 million ($2.90) -7.89 Greenidge Generation $70.39 million 0.37 -$29.51 million ($37.93) -0.07

Greenidge Generation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 5 5 1 0 1.64 Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Upstart and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.69%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -46.76% -35.47% -11.85% Greenidge Generation -41.92% N/A -27.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Upstart has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upstart beats Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

