Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on May 23rd

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.3% annually over the last three years.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

