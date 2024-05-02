Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. 273,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 325,866 shares.The stock last traded at $9.66 and had previously closed at $9.96.

Specifically, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 14,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $689,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,307.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 14,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,019.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 295,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,787. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.