HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $210.03

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $210.03 and last traded at $208.48, with a volume of 8088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

HEICO Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

