Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after buying an additional 65,662 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 34.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 535,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 137,915 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 452,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 1,585.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 270,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HFWA stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,472. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Heritage Financial

(Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

