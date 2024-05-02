Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NVS traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,494. The company has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.97. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.