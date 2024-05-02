Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.14. 2,515,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,665,932. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

