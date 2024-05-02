Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $777,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $110.47. 117,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,410. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

