Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. KLA comprises approximately 1.4% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 163.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $10.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $676.75. The company had a trading volume of 143,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,106. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $369.66 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $687.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.