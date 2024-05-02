Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $509,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,403 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock traded down $7.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.08. The company had a trading volume of 403,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,643. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

