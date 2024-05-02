Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,412,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,541,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,358,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.86. 157,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,957. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average of $98.42.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

