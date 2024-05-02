Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,576,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises 6.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.50% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 337,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.27. 30,254 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

