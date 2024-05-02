Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Stryker comprises approximately 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.05.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.39. 561,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,681. The company has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

