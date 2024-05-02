Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.86. 110,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.86. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

