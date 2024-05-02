Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.18. 677,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,074. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.28 and its 200-day moving average is $220.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $161.23 and a 52 week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.