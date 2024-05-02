Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sempra by 85.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SRE opened at $71.93 on Thursday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.76.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 51.77%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.