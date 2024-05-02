Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $155.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

