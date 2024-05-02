Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $67.79 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.