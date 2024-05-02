Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 159 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 150.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 342,884 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $36,657,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $142.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

