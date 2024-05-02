Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $66.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

