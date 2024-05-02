Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $167,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after buying an additional 81,615 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,415,000 after buying an additional 360,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 909,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.26. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $90.76 and a 52-week high of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

