Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 317.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,136,000 after purchasing an additional 944,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

