Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at $570,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 4.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 126,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Exelon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

