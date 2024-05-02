Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 49.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 32,445 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 642,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

