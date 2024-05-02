Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,279 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 26.6 %

NYSE LEG opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -158.62%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

