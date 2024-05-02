Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,365 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $16,120,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Relx by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after buying an additional 131,711 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Relx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,070,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.