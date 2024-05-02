Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 215,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 15,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 40,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.23. 2,962,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,045,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

