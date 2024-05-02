Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,691,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,437,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,009,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,810,000 after buying an additional 157,040 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

